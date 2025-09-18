Are Filmmakers Unfair To Samantha After Divorce? Manchu Lakshmi Reacts

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's post-divorce journey has sparked fresh debates in the film industry. Manchu Lakshmi's recent comments have fueled speculation about possible bias against the actress.

Mohan Babu's daughter, Manchu Lakshmi, gets occasional roles in Tollywood. In her latest film 'Daksha,' she plays a police officer solving a mystery. The movie is set for a Friday release.

In an interview, Manchu Lakshmi was questioned about her outfits as she nears 50. She countered, 'Can you ask Mahesh Babu the same?' She noted he's also 50 and questioned him going shirtless.

She questioned why women face restrictions men don't. She said a top heroine, a superstar's ex-wife, is being denied roles post-divorce, with people fearing 'trouble with them'.

The anchor asked if she meant Samantha. Lakshmi replied that many women are divorced. While indirectly, it's true Samantha's roles have lessened. She last acted in her own film 'Shubham' in a cameo role.

Manchu Lakshmi also praised Anasuya's role in 'Pushpa.' She said, 'I don't know how I would've played Dakshayani, but Anasuya was fantastic. The rawness in her role was visible.'