4 Signs Pointing To Roman Reigns Making His WWE Return At Wrestlepalooza 2025

2025-09-18 10:12:22
Subtle clues on WWE TV and the Wrestlepalooza card hint that Roman Reigns could be back this weekend.

On this week's RAW, Jey Uso was spotted speaking to someone on the phone during a tense backstage moment. When Jimmy Uso asked who it was, Jey didn't answer. His recent shift toward a more arrogant, heel-like demeanor, something Jimmy has also noticed, has fans speculating that he may be back in contact with Roman Reigns. If true, this could set the stage for The Tribal Chief's return at Wrestlepalooza.

Wrestlepalooza marks WWE's debut on ESPN following the TKO merger with UFC. The company has been pushing to position pro wrestling alongside other major sports, and ESPN's platform offers that visibility. A Roman Reigns return on such a historic stage would be a statement move, ensuring maximum buzz for WWE's first PLE on its new streaming home.

The Wrestlepalooza lineup features nearly everyone with recent ties to Roman Reigns. Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso are all booked, with only Paul Heyman absent from in-ring action. This puts both his closest allies and his most recent adversaries in the same building, an ideal setup for a dramatic comeback during or after one of their matches.

Cody Rhodes, after winning the Undisputed WWE Championship from John Cena at SummerSlam, took a month off to film Street Fighter before returning on SmackDown to set up his Wrestlepalooza match with Drew McIntyre.

Given that Rhodes' absence was brief, it's possible WWE could be planning a similar quick turnaround for Reigns. With WarGames season approaching, Wrestlepalooza would be the perfect moment to reinsert him into the Bloodline storyline.

