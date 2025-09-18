UN: Situation In Gaza Is Deteriorating Hourly, Displacement Orders Do Not Exempt Civilians From Protection
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that Al-Rantisi Children's Hospital in Gaza was damaged after being hit by multiple airstrikes two days ago, forcing half of the patients and their caregivers to flee under the bombardment in search of safety.
Meanwhile, UN humanitarian partners confirmed that since the ceasefire collapsed in March, 80 medical facilities and primary healthcare centers providing health services to patients have been damaged, with 65 of them out of service.
In a related development, the Palestinian Telecommunications Company reported that Wednesday night, there was a complete internet outage throughout Gaza and the north, preventing residents and humanitarian workers from accessing vital information.
UN humanitarian partners have established three support points in areas hosting internally displaced persons in southern Gaza to assist unaccompanied children, orphans, and the wounded. They reported that the heavy shelling of Gaza is exacerbating the suffering of the people, especially children.OCHA United Nations displacement orders civilians
