Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Fire at Colombia Police Station Claims Five Lives, Injures Seven

Fire at Colombia Police Station Claims Five Lives, Injures Seven


2025-09-18 03:51:50
(MENAFN) At least five individuals lost their lives and seven others were wounded in a fire that broke out at a police station in Funza, located in Colombia’s central Cundinamarca department, according to Jorge Emilio Rey, the governor of Cundinamarca, on Wednesday.

"People in detention, apparently, burned mattresses and started a fire" late Tuesday night, the governor shared on social media. He added that the injured remain in intensive care units at local hospitals.

Governor Rey confirmed he has called on local police and the Colombian Attorney General's Office "to open an investigation to determine the causes of this tragic event."

Family members of the victims criticized authorities for allegedly failing to act swiftly enough to rescue detainees and claimed firefighters arrived too late.

Addressing these accusations, the governor assured that the appropriate authorities will thoroughly investigate the incident.

MENAFN18092025000045017169ID1110078235

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search