Fire at Colombia Police Station Claims Five Lives, Injures Seven
(MENAFN) At least five individuals lost their lives and seven others were wounded in a fire that broke out at a police station in Funza, located in Colombia’s central Cundinamarca department, according to Jorge Emilio Rey, the governor of Cundinamarca, on Wednesday.
"People in detention, apparently, burned mattresses and started a fire" late Tuesday night, the governor shared on social media. He added that the injured remain in intensive care units at local hospitals.
Governor Rey confirmed he has called on local police and the Colombian Attorney General's Office "to open an investigation to determine the causes of this tragic event."
Family members of the victims criticized authorities for allegedly failing to act swiftly enough to rescue detainees and claimed firefighters arrived too late.
Addressing these accusations, the governor assured that the appropriate authorities will thoroughly investigate the incident.
