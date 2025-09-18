HTX Opens Trading For ZKC (Boundless)
Boundless is a universal protocol designed to provide every blockchain with the power of ZK. It enables independent prover nodes to generate ZK proofs on behalf of layer 1's, applications, rollups, and infrastructure across all chains. By offloading computation to the Boundless network and verifying proofs onchain, Boundless provides a consistent scalability and interoperability layer without requiring changes to existing networks.
Boundless was founded in 2022 by RISC Zero, the team behind the first RISC-V general-purpose zero-knowledge virtual machine (zkVM). Boundless was built to address a core limitation of current blockchains: every node must re-execute every transaction, meaning throughput is limited to the slowest node in the network. By verifying proofs instead of re-executing transactions, Boundless shifts blockchains from duplicated execution to proof-based verification, dramatically increasing capacity.
By separating execution from consensus, Boundless introduces a new architectural layer for the blockchain ecosystem - one that scales capacity, strengthens interoperability, and acts as the backbone of ZK proving for every chain.
