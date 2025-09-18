AIIB Partners With Türkiye On Renewable Energy Initiative

AIIB Partners With Türkiye On Renewable Energy Initiative
The project involves the development of a 100-megawatt solar power plant in Hatay Province, Türkiye. Awarded in June 2022 under the government's Renewable Energy Resource Zone (YEKA) program, the initiative promotes large-scale renewable energy projects through competitive tenders.
Sponsored by IC Enterra Renewable Energy, a subsidiary of IC Holding with over 1,500 megawatts of diversified capacity, the plant will operate under a 30-year license. It is expected to deliver clean electricity at competitive costs, supported by a tariff indexed to inflation and foreign exchange.
The YEKA Erzin-2 project is anticipated to bring significant benefits to Türkiye, including a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of up to 0.6261 tonnes of CO2 equivalent per megawatt-hour of electricity generated. Consumers are expected to benefit from a greater supply of renewable energy at lower costs compared with fossil fuel-based power. The project will also generate jobs and stimulate economic activity in Hatay Province.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment