GCC Ambassadors In New Delhi Condemn Israel's Aggression Against Qatar
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- The ambassadors of the Gulf Cooperation Council states in New Delhi held a meeting at the Kuwait Embassy at the invitation of Kuwait Ambassador to India Mishal Mustafa Al-Shemali, who is the current chairman of the GCC Council of Ambassadors.
Ambassador Al-Shemali told the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that the GCC ambassadors emphasized the importance of continuous consultation and unified efforts to serve the common interests of the GCC states in their relations with India, and to elevate these relations to newer horizons to meet the future aspirations of the GCC.
He added that the GCC ambassadors expressed their strongest condemnation of Israel's aggression and flagrant violation of Qatar's sovereignty, affirming full solidarity with Qatar in all measures it takes to address this act of terrorism. During the meeting, the GCC vision and ideas to strengthen the joint GCC action were discussed. It assumes importance given the sensitivity and importance of the current regional and global situation.
Continuous GCC coordination and unity of stance is necessary to address current developments and to pave the way for a brighter, more stable, and prosperous future for the Gulf region and its people.
Ambassadors of Bahrain Abdulrahman Mohammed Al-Gaoud, Ambassador of Oman Issa Al-Shibani, Ambassador of Qatar Mohammed bin Hassan Al-Jaber, the Charge d'Affaires of Saudi Arabia Ahmed Al-Ahmari and the Deputy Head of Mission of the UAE, Majed Al-Nakheelawi participated in the meeting.
This is the third gathering of the GCC ambassadors accredited to India during Kuwait's presidency of the Council. It comes as part of the regular meetings held by the GCC ambassadors in India, and aims to exchange views and coordinate positions that serve the common interests of the GCC states and India.
The discussions addressed trade issues, tensions arising from regional conflicts, and the importance of securing energy supplies. The ambassadors agreed to continue holding these meetings to stay abreast of the latest developments and to coordinate their efforts on issues of common interest to the GCC states, based on their shared destiny and the integration of their common interests. (end)
