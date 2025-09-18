Christopher Alan Broadstone Releases New Macabre Thriller Heather’s Treehouse
(MENAFN- BookBuzz) Prepare to step into the shadows of Edgewood, Texas, where history, horror, and the supernatural collide. Acclaimed filmmaker and macabre storyteller Christopher Alan Broadstone returns with his latest novel, Heather’s Treehouse (BCP/Texas POĒtrope, ISBN: 9798283912608), a chilling new entry in the tradition of Poe, Clive Barker, and The Twilight Zone.
Set against the backdrop of 1716 Tejás, the story begins with the brutalities of war, witchcraft, and vengeance at the Purisima Concepción Mission. Centuries later, in 1988 Edgewood, Texas, the past resurfaces in grotesque form—nurtured by blood-soaked roots in a gnarled black oak christened “Heather’s Treehouse” by fifteen-year-old aspiring author Matley Joe Roberts. But what lurks within the tree is no childhood fantasy. It is the purest embodiment of evil, a force that threatens not only Edgewood but all of humanity if it spreads beyond the town’s borders.
Together, Matley, Sheriff R. J. Whittaker, and the wise Tawakoni elder Pappy Sobs must confront this ancient darkness in a battle of tribal vengeance versus human reason, of identity-fueled hatred versus the fragile bonds of community. In this macabre thriller, Broadstone plunges readers into a nightmare where the lines between history and horror, myth and reality, collapse into a reckoning for the soul.
“Cause the very Devil himself might run this world,” Pappy Sobs warns, “but he still doesn’t own it. Not as long as we never, ever, ever lie down.”
About the Author
Christopher Alan Broadstone, born in Oklahoma City and raised in Dallas, is no stranger to the macabre. A veteran musician and award-winning filmmaker, he has penned multiple dark thrillers, including Puzzleman, Suicide The Hard Way, and A Catch In Time. His work as a writer/director includes the critically acclaimed feature Human No More: A Macabre Thriller and award-winning shorts such as Scream For Me and My Skin! His films and novels continue to push the boundaries of horror, blending psychological tension with supernatural dread.
With Heather’s Treehouse, Broadstone delivers his most haunting vision yet—a fusion of witchcraft, alternative history, and supernatural terror that will leave readers questioning what evil truly lurks beneath the surface of our world.
Heather’s Treehouse is now available for purchase from Amazon and other online retailers.
Connect with Christopher Alan Broadstone
Website:
Facebook:
Instagram:
X:
YouTube: @blackcabproductions4899
______________________________________
PR by BookBuzz
BookBuzzhelps indie authors, hybrid authors, and small publishers promote and market their books. We also help with book reviews, publicity, and more. Let’s Create Some Buzz For Your Book!!!
