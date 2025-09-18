Cabinet Approves Draft Law Amending Some Provisions Of Law Pertaining To Audit Bureau

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: The Cabinet yesterday approved a draft law amending some provisions of Law No. 11 of 2016 regarding the Audit Bureau.

This draft law was prepared to enhance the role of the Audit Bureau and enable it to exercise its oversight role efficiently, and to establish advanced oversight mechanisms that keep pace with the best international standards, which contribute to protecting public funds and consolidating the principles of integrity, transparency, and accountability. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs H E Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held yesterday at the Amiri Diwan.

The Cabinet also approved the draft Cabinet decision amending some provisions of Decision No. 1 of 2023 establishing the technical committee to study fees for services provided by government agencies and determine its competencies. The Ministry of Finance prepared the draft decision in coordination with the Civil Services and Government Development Bureau to develop the mechanisms and system of work of the committee in a manner that contributes to achieving a balance between the efficiency and quality of services provided and ensuring the fairness and proportionality of fees.

The Cabinet also gave approval of many draft MoUs. The Cabinet also discussed the fourth annual report on the results of the work of the Permanent Committee for Punitive and Correctional Institutions for 2024.