Thousands Protest Trump’s UK State Visit in Central London
(MENAFN) Thousands of demonstrators surged through central London on Wednesday afternoon, voicing strong opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump’s second state visit to Britain. While Trump received honors from the royal family at Windsor Castle, protesters marched with placards condemning U.S. policies on immigration, Gaza, and climate change, accompanied by the sounds of trumpets and drums as they moved from Portland Place to Parliament Square.
Amanda, a U.S. citizen who traveled from Los Angeles specifically to join the protest, expressed her concerns: "I think everything is just very messed up right now. We don't have good leadership and I'm very worried for the direction that the United States is taking and the world."
On Tuesday, the British government announced a multi-billion-dollar technology agreement forged between the UK and the U.S. during Trump’s visit, aiming to advance sectors like artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and nuclear technology. The deal includes Google's plan to launch a data center in Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire.
Philip Threlfall, a resident of Hitchin, Hertfordshire, expressed doubts to the media, saying that while the construction of such a data center is unavoidable, it will have negative impacts by consuming large amounts of power, encroaching on wetlands, and repeatedly generating the same type of waste.
The Metropolitan Police estimated that the protest attracted up to 5,000 participants. More than 1,600 officers were deployed to manage the large-scale demonstration, which was mandated to end by 7 p.m. local time.
The "Stop Trump Coalition," organizers of the march, also led a smaller protest Tuesday evening in Windsor, drawing nearly 100 residents from Windsor and beyond ahead of Trump’s arrival.
According to Buckingham Palace, Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are set to meet on Thursday, the final day of Trump’s visit, for a bilateral discussion at Chequers, the prime minister’s countryside residence.
