MALBI-Trans Spotlights Co-Op With Carpatica Feroviar For Middle Corridor Dev't (Exclusive)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)MALBI-trans and Carpatica Feroviar have signed a cooperation agreement within the framework of developing the Middle Corridor, CEO of MALBI-trans Liliana Krutonog told Trend .

She said that the agreement envisages the organization of freight transportation from the Czech Republic to the Port of Constanța, followed by delivery to Poti, Batumi, and via the Caspian Sea to Aktau.

According to her, under the signed agreement, MALBI-trans will carry out operations via the Port of Constanța.

"Together with our partners, we held a conference where we participated as a silver sponsor. We visited the city and port, familiarized ourselves with the infrastructure, and gave presentations to our clients. We see this route as optimal, new, and underutilized, which allows for the attraction of additional cargo volumes.

The Middle Corridor overall has lower throughput capacity compared to the Brest-Małaszewicze route, but within the framework of our agreement with Carpatica Feroviar, further development is planned," Krutonog noted.

She underscored that stakeholder requirements, user preferences, and their conceptualization of the supply chain continuum are paramount.



Moreover, as per her insights, there has been a discernible uptick in engagement with the Middle Corridor from MALBI-trans clientele for an extensive duration exceeding three and a half years.



The CEO articulated that a multitude of substantial European enterprises with governmental involvement are precluded from utilizing the northern corridor through Brest-Małaszewicze, traversing Belarus and Russia, owing to prevailing sanctions, regulatory constraints, and internal governance protocols.

"In search of alternatives, they turn to well-known freight forwarders offering such services, including us. We proposed this option, as we already have experience in shipping from the Czech Republic via the ports of Koper and Trieste, and we also carried out trial shipments via Constanța.

We see Constanța as a priority route, as it is a new path that we believe will develop. In addition, Carpatica Feroviar shows a positive attitude toward the development of the route, increasing throughput capacity, and improving infrastructure.

We discussed with them the possibility of involving state-owned companies, ministries of transport, and infrastructure organizations in negotiations aimed at increasing the route's capacity," Krutonog stressed.

The Middle Corridor is a transport and trade route connecting Asia and Europe, passing through a number of countries in the region. It is an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern Corridors.

The route begins in China and passes through Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, then across the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor offers a land route connecting the eastern regions of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing longer sea routes.