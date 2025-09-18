Arab Central Bank Governors Kick Off Summit in Tunisia
(MENAFN) The Council of Arab Central Bank Governors and Monetary Authorities launched its annual summit in Tunisia on Wednesday, zeroing in on pressing monetary policy issues impacting North Africa and the broader Arab world.
Opening the two-day event, Fathi Zouhair Nouri, Governor of the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT), emphasized the critical importance of advancing financial integration to boost stability, foster economic growth, and widen opportunities throughout the region.
The meeting gathers central bank leaders from across Arab nations alongside delegates from key regional and international financial organizations.
"Our shared objective is to enhance the performance of financial systems, improve services and regulatory frameworks, and develop interconnected Arab financial markets that are globally competitive and capable of attracting investment, trade, and innovation," Nouri stated.
He urged for intensified cooperation and knowledge sharing among Arab monetary authorities to better shield their economies from external shocks and maintain financial stability amid ongoing global economic pressures.
Highlighting Tunisia’s fortitude amid numerous challenges, Nouri asserted the nation’s ambition to position itself as a new financial center at both the regional and international levels.
