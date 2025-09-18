LHV Group Financial Calendar For 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AS LHV Group has decided the company's Financial Calendar for the 2026 financial year. In 2026 LHV Group plans to disclose information and organise the Annual General Meeting of shareholders according to the following schedule:

10.02.2026 Q4 2025 and unaudited full year results 12.02.2026 Disclosure of Financial Plan 17.02.2026 January results 03.03.2026 Audited results for 2025 17.03.2026 February results 25.03.2026 Annual General Meeting 09.04.2026 Ex-dividend date (ex-date) 21.04.2026 Q1 interim results 12.05.2026 April results 16.06.2026 May results 21.07.2026 Q2 interim results 11.08.2026 July results 15.09.2026 August results 20.10.2026 Q3 interim results 17.11.2026 October results 15.12.2026 November results



LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group's key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, LHV Kindlustus, and LHV Bank Limited. The Group employs over 1,100 people. As at the end of August, LHV's banking services are used by 479,000 clients, the pension funds managed by LHV have 109,000 active clients, and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 177,000 clients. LHV Bank Limited, a subsidiary of the Group, holds a banking licence in the United Kingdom and provides banking services to international financial technology companies, as well as loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.



