Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

LHV Group Financial Calendar For 2026


2025-09-18 01:01:54
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AS LHV Group has decided the company's Financial Calendar for the 2026 financial year.

In 2026 LHV Group plans to disclose information and organise the Annual General Meeting of shareholders according to the following schedule:

10.02.2026 Q4 2025 and unaudited full year results
12.02.2026 Disclosure of Financial Plan
17.02.2026 January results
03.03.2026 Audited results for 2025
17.03.2026 February results
25.03.2026 Annual General Meeting
09.04.2026 Ex-dividend date (ex-date)
21.04.2026 Q1 interim results
12.05.2026 April results
16.06.2026 May results
21.07.2026 Q2 interim results
11.08.2026 July results
15.09.2026 August results
20.10.2026 Q3 interim results
17.11.2026 October results
15.12.2026 November results


LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group's key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, LHV Kindlustus, and LHV Bank Limited. The Group employs over 1,100 people. As at the end of August, LHV's banking services are used by 479,000 clients, the pension funds managed by LHV have 109,000 active clients, and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 177,000 clients. LHV Bank Limited, a subsidiary of the Group, holds a banking licence in the United Kingdom and provides banking services to international financial technology companies, as well as loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.


Investor Relations
Sten Hans Jakobsoo
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development
Email: ...

Communications
Paul Pihlak
Head of Communications
Email: ...


MENAFN18092025004107003653ID1110077698

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search