US Crude Inventory Declines 9.3 Million Barrels Last Week

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced today that US crude oil inventories fell by 9.3 million barrels last week to 415.4 million barrels.

In its statement, the EIA, which serves as the statistical arm of the US Department of Energy, reported that crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery hub dropped by 296,000 barrels during the same period.

The agency added that refinery crude runs decreased by 394,000 barrels per day, while refinery utilization rates fell by 1.6 percentage points to 93.3%.

US gasoline inventories declined by 2.3 million barrels to 217.6 million barrels.

Meanwhile, distillate stocks, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 4 million barrels to 124.7 million, significantly above expectations for a 1-million-barrel increase.

The EIA also noted that net US crude oil imports dropped by 3.11 million barrels per day.