Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) Corporate Presentation Mining Forum Americas

Flagship Project for Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) - Reward Gold Mine, Hill End Corporate Presentation to Mining Forum Americas. - Commenced Gold processing with new Gekko Gravity Gold Plant - 100% owned - No hedge - No Secured debt - fully funded - Low operating Cost - High Grade Gold Resource and Reserve 225 ozs at 16.7g/t + more - Inherited >AUD $50m of underground development - 1.8M Au oz historically mined - Reward sits below the Hawkins Hill Mine 435kozs at 309 g/t - Up to 95% recovery by gravity processes only - Big Gold System, ~21Miles (34km) with >3,000 old workings

