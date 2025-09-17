Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) Successful Heavily Supported Placement To Raise $25 Million

Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) (FRA:NC3) (OTCMKTS:RLMLF) is pleased to announce it has received firm commitments for a placement of fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (Shares) to sophisticated investors to raise a total of $25.1 million (before costs) at an issue price of $ 0.05 per Share (Placement).

Highlights

- Commitments received for a successful placement of $25.1 million at $0.05 per share

- Placement supported by a range of high net worth and global institutions including John Hancock's Family Office, Astrotricha Capital SEZC and S3 Consortium (Stocks Digital), as well as director participation of $200,000

- The placement has institutionalised the Company's register, including $7.75m cornerstoned by high-calibre, supportive and value-add local and international investor groups

- RML's medium term work programs and working capital requirements are now fully funded

- RML balance sheet strengthened ahead of the proposed NASDAQ listing

- RML is aiming to become a major player in the US critical minerals space and is aiming to meet the needs of the current White House Administration's and the Department of War's critical mineral US national security supply requirements

Of the total $25.1 million placement funds, $18,400,000 (Tranche 1) will be settled on or around 26 September 2025, and the remaining $6,700,000 (Tranche 2) (total of $25.1 million) is anticipated to settle within approximately 60 days, and following the next shareholder meeting.

Subject to receipt of shareholder approval in a general meeting (anticipated mid November 2025), participants in the Placement will also be issued one (1) option for every two (2) Shares issued under the Placement, for no additional consideration. The Options will have an exercise price of $0.10 per Share and expire on 30 November 2029 - key terms included in this announcement (Option). The Options will be listed, subject to ASX listing requirements being met.

The Placement will be conducted via two (2) tranches, as follows:

(a) Tranche 1: 422,000,000 Shares as follows:

(i) 150,000,000 Shares will be issued under the Company's existing pre-approved placement capacity that was approved by shareholders at the general meeting held on 25 July 2025; and

(ii) 272,000,000 Shares will otherwise be issued under the Company's Listing Rule 7.1 & 7.1A capacity (146,542,986 Shares under Listing Rule 7.1 and 125,457,014 Shares under Listing Rule 7.1A); and

(b) Tranche 2: subject to shareholder approval under Listing Rule 7.1, via the issue of 80,000,000 Shares and up to 251,000,000 attaching Options (subject to rounding).

The Company's 15-day VWAP (for the purposes of the 10% placement capacity calculation) is $0.0563 per Share and the Placement price represents an 11.2% discount to the VWAP.

The directors will participate for $200,000 in the Placement, with their participation being subject to shareholder approval at the next shareholder meeting, included in the total amount being raised.

The Company will issue a further 3,437,500 Options to S3 Consortium Pty Ltd for investor relations services, subject to shareholder approval.

The shareholder meeting to approve 80,000,000 shares to be issued under Tranche 2 of the Placement and participation by the directors is anticipated to be held in November 2025.

Oakley Capital Partners acted as sole Lead Manager, with Roth Capital Partners, LLC acting as U.S. financial adviser. The Lead Manager will be paid: a cash fee of 6%, and subject to shareholder approval, will be issued 9 million broker shares and 90 million broker Options, some of which will be passed on to third party brokers, none of whom are related parties of the Company.

Aharon Zaetz quoted "We are delighted with the level of interest in RML and with the high quality of investors who believe in our vision, potential and upside of Resolution's Horse Heaven Project. We eagerly look forward to progressing work on both the Golden Gate and Antimony Ridge targets at Horse Heaven. The recent rock chip results are extremely encouraging, and we are hoping that the current drilling program, which is well underway, will demonstrate to the market the significant potential of our highly prospective antimony, gold and tungsten project. With the proposed listing of RML on the NASDAQ, we are aiming to be trading shoulder to shoulder with the likes of our next door neighbour, Perpetua Resources, and other U.S. critical metals giants such as MP Materials Inc."

The Company intends to use the funds raised from the Placement to:

- explore downstream critical mineral processing initiatives;

- continue its drilling campaign at the Horse Heaven Project;

- future drilling and surface sampling programs;

- identification and acquisition of additional strategic assets;

- progress its other exploration projects; and

- working capital.

Next Steps

RML intends to continue to:

- drill targets in and around the ex-operating tungsten, gold and antimony mines;

- apply for further drill permits to continue expanding its drilling program;

- look to expand its land package in value accretive areas to complement the Horse Heaven Project;

- evaluate potential downstream collaboration solutions; and

- develop its Washington DC engagement strategy in order to become eligible for grants and other support from the U.S. Department of War, Department of Energy and other government organisations.

Aharon Zaetz Executive Director Resolution Minerals Ltd Jane Morgan Investor Relations Jane Morgan Management