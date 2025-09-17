Mondelēz 2024 Snacking Made Right Report: Health & Safety

HIGHLIGHTS



STRATEGIC APPROACH

Our commitment to health and safety is deeply rooted in our organization, with active support from our CEO and senior leadership team. This commitment extends to fostering an inclusive environment where employees, their representatives, and contractors are actively engaged in shaping our safety journey. We believe in meaningful consultation, so their valuable input drives continued improvement and strengthens our shared dedication to a healthy and safe workplace for everyone.

We are committed to addressing issues related to health, safety and the environment. Part of that effort involves engaging and empowering our colleagues to live safely, both inside and outside the workplace.

STRIVING TO ENSURE WORKPLACE SAFETY

Our ambition is to achieve an accident-free workplace. We aim to maintain safe practices, environments, and ways of working for everyone who interacts with Mondelēz International. Our safety guiding principles include creating a safe and healthy work environment for all our employees through a proactive approach that prioritizes exceeding applicable health and safety regulations, investing in our people and facilities, and fostering a strong safety culture.

Our comprehensive Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) policies, standards, and non-negotiable commitment to continued improvement help us to maintain a culture of safety and compliance throughout Mondelēz International. We implement rigorous risk assessments, utilize tools and metrics to track progress, invest in comprehensive training and communication, and conduct regular HSE assessments to evaluate our performance.

WORK, PLAY, LIVE, SAFE PROGRAM

Our "Work, Play, Live, Safe" program promotes a culture of safety for everyone on our sites, encompassing employees, contractors, full-time and part-time staff, and even visitors. We extend this commitment across our locations, including factories, distribution centers, tech centers, and other facilities. By providing guiding principles for everyday actions, we aim to provide safe practices, environments, and ways of working for everyone who interacts with Mondelēz International, including:



Nothing we do is worth getting hurt for.

All injuries and occupational illnesses can, and must, be prevented.

We will continually strive for zero incidents.

Everyone is responsible for safety; leaders are accountable. Working safely is a condition of employment.

BUILDING A CULTURE OF WORKPLACE SAFETY



Our commitment is to create a workplace where safety is paramount, reducing risks across four key areas:



Occupational Health: Protecting our employees from long- term health issues related to their work environment.



Personal Safety: Fostering a culture of safety by implementing safe work practices and standards that prioritize the well-being of every individual.



Process Safety: Enhancing the design, management, and control of potentially hazardous processes within our operations. Vehicle Safety: Promoting safe driving practices and improving vehicle-related activities across all functions and operations.

ACTION PLANS AND PROGRESS

WORKPLACE SAFETY PROGRESS

Mondelēz International is dedicated to upholding the highest standards of HSE performance across our global sites. Our commitment is reflected in the following key areas:

OUR INTENT



Compliance: We are committed to meeting or exceeding all applicable HSE regulations.

Continuous Improvement: We strive to continuously improve our HSE footprint through investments in our people, processes, and facilities. Interdependent HSE Culture: We cultivate a culture of safety where everyone takes responsibility for their own well-being and the well-being of others. This culture is essential for achieving an accident and occupation illness-free work environment and for protecting our planet.

OUR ACHIEVEMENT

Long-Term Impact: In 2024, our continued focus on leadership, capability building, and HSE assessments drove improvements across most safety performance indicators. We achieved a Total Incident Rate (TIR) of approximately 0.24 significantly below the global benchmark of 0.5.(18) Our Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR) remained consistently low, demonstrating our ongoing commitment to workplace safety.

Long-Term Impact: Through dedicated efforts in safety culture and Total Safety initiatives, including emergency preparedness procedures, we have seen a reduction in Total Recordable Incidents across operations over the past 10 years.

OUR PRIORITIES FOR 2025

Despite our positive performance, seek continued improvement and are addressing the following areas in 2025:

High Severity Incidents: We are implementing solutions to further improve behaviors, controls, and capabilities across manufacturing and commercial operations to prevent future high severity incidents.

Priority Standards: We are intensifying our focus on closing high- risk gaps, enhancing protection and prevention systems to further strengthen our HSE performance.

M&A Integration: We are investing in resourcing and capabilities to drive integration of Mondelēz International standards and work processes within recently acquired companies.

Commercial Safety: We are revising policies and standards to further enhance safety practices in our warehouses, offices, and vehicle fleet operations.

We remain dedicated to making a positive impact on the world and the communities where we do business, to provide a safe and sustainable future for all.

GOALS AND METRICS

WORKPLACE SAFETY GOAL

Severity and Total Incident Rate (TIR): Continued focus to reduce Severity 1 safety incidents to zero