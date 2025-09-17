Alaska Capital Announces $30 Million Investment In Fenix Space Inc. To Advance Next-Generation Launch Capabilities

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Alaska will be the first of multiple U.S. Sites for Fenix Space Inc.'s pioneering reusable tow-launch and hypersonic aerospace technologies.- Dennis Muilenburg, board director, Fenix SpaceANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Alaska Capital, LLC, an Alaska-based investment and development company, announced today that it has signed a letter of intent to invest $30 million in a Series A financing of Fenix Space Inc., a San Bernardino based company, pioneering reusable tow-launch and hypersonic aerospace technologies.As part of the collaboration, Alaska Capital also intends to assist Fenix Space with access to Alaska's unique strategic locations for aerospace and defense operations. This includes airports and launch facilities in Kodiak, Anchorage, Fairbanks, and the Aleutians. These sites position Alaska as a leading global hub for commercial space launches, hypersonic testing, as well as international trade and global logistics.Upon completion of the transaction, Alaska Capital will appoint one member to Fenix Space's Board of Directors. In addition to financial investment, Alaska Capital aims to contribute to corporate governance, compliance, and strategic growth through revenue generation and partnership development.“This partnership between Alaska Capital and Fenix Space represents a significant step toward delivering a transformational on-demand tow-launch technology for the United States, with unmatched operational flexibility and affordability. It is especially exciting that Alaska will be one of the founding users for this launch system,” said Dennis Muilenburg, board director for Fenix Space, co-founder of New Vista Capital, and former chairman and CEO of The Boeing Company.“I am personally excited that this will utilize Alaska's potential as a central player in the next era of aerospace,” said John Tichotsky, managing partner of Alaska Capital.“By combining Alaska's unparalleled geographic advantages in the Pacific with other sites, along with Fenix Space's breakthrough technology suite, we are creating a pathway for innovation in space access, defense, and global trade.”“We are thrilled to partner with Alaska Capital,” said Jason Lee, founder and CEO of Fenix Space.“The investment and access to world-class launch sites will add to our upcoming tests in Oklahoma, accelerating our mission to redefine launch economics and open new opportunities for commercial and defense customers. After years of meticulous development, we are only a few steps away from employing our fully resilient system and eliminating the traffic jams at launch pads.”Fenix Space's U.S. Department of Defense customers include the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), the Space Development Agency (SDA) and National Security Innovation Capital (NSIC).About Alaska Capital, LLCAlaska Capital, LLC is an Alaska-based private investment and development company focused on strategic infrastructure, technology, and energy opportunities. Through innovative partnerships and capital deployment, Alaska Capital aligns private sector capabilities with Alaska's long-term growth and global positioning.About Fenix Space, Inc.Fenix Space, Inc. is a San Bernardino based company developing advanced reusable tow-launch and aerospace technologies to deliver payloads to orbit and enable hypersonic transportation. With a focus on cost efficiency and reusability, Fenix is redefining access to space for commercial, defense, and scientific customers.

