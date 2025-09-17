Rolling Stock Market To Reach USD 40.75 Billion By 2030 Driven By Electric Propulsion & Passenger Rail Demand Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Rolling Stock Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a latest report on the Rolling Stock Market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Mordor Intelligence in its latest rolling stock market report forecasts that the market size is estimated at USD 33.97 billion in 2025 and expected to reach 40.75 billion by 2030 at 3.71% CAGR.

The rolling stock market covers a wide range of railway vehicles including locomotives, passenger coaches, freight wagons, metros, and light rail systems. These vehicles are essential for passenger and freight transportation, supporting both intercity connectivity and urban mobility. With increasing investments in electrification, high-speed rail projects, and modernization of existing fleets, the market is witnessing steady growth across regions. Rolling stock integrates advanced propulsion, automation, and safety systems, ensuring efficiency, reliability, and reduced environmental impact in the global rail sector.

Key Market Trends

Rising Demand for Electrification: Rail operators worldwide are increasingly shifting from diesel to electric propulsion to reduce emissions and improve efficiency. Electrification projects, supported by government policies and infrastructure investments, are expanding in both passenger and freight rail segments. This trend not only reduces dependency on fossil fuels but also supports long-term sustainability goals.

Growth of Urban Transit Systems: Rapid urbanization is driving the expansion of metros and light rail systems in major cities. These networks help reduce traffic congestion, lower pollution levels, and provide reliable connectivity for daily commuters. The growing preference for urban transit solutions is creating significant demand for rolling stock such as metro trains and trams.

Adoption of Autonomous and Driver-Assist Technologies: Rolling stock manufacturers are integrating automation features including automatic train control, communication-based train control (CBTC), and driver-assist systems. These technologies enhance safety, optimize train schedules, and reduce human error. The trend toward higher automation levels, especially in metro and light rail systems, is reshaping future fleet designs.

Focus on Passenger Comfort and Safety: With rising competition in passenger rail services, operators are prioritizing modern interiors, noise reduction systems, advanced braking technologies, and digital monitoring solutions. Upgraded rolling stock with enhanced comfort and safety standards not only improves passenger experience but also boosts ridership and revenue generation.

Integration of Alternative Propulsion Systems : Beyond electrification, hybrid, hydrogen-powered, and battery-electric rolling stock solutions are gaining traction. These technologies are particularly relevant in regions where full electrification infrastructure is not yet feasible, offering flexible and sustainable alternatives for both passenger and freight applications.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Locomotives

Metros and Light Rail Vehicles

Passenger Coaches

Freight Wagons

By Propulsion Type

Diesel

Electric

Electro-diesel / Dual-mode

Hydrogen Fuel Cell

Battery Electric

By Application

Passenger Rail

Freight Rail

By End User

National Rail Operators

Private Freight Operators

Urban Transit Agencies

By Technology

Conventional

Autonomous / Driver Assist

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Rolling Stock Industry Leaders

CRRC Corporation Limited: Headquartered in China, CRRC is the world's largest rolling stock manufacturer, producing a wide range of locomotives, passenger coaches, freight wagons, metros, and high-speed trains. Its strong domestic demand and expanding exports make it a dominant force in the industry.

Alstom SA: Based in France, Alstom specializes in rail transport solutions including high-speed trains, metros, trams, and signaling systems. The company is recognized for its focus on sustainable mobility and advanced urban transit systems.

Siemens AG: Siemens, headquartered in Germany, is a leading supplier of rolling stock, electrification, and automation solutions. Its portfolio includes locomotives, passenger trains, and metro systems, along with digital control and signaling technologies.

Stadler Rail AG: A Swiss company, Stadler Rail is known for producing customized rolling stock including regional trains, light rail vehicles, and trams. It has a strong presence in Europe and continues to expand in international markets with a focus on innovation and flexibility.

Hitachi Ltd.: Headquartered in Japan, Hitachi delivers a broad portfolio of rail solutions, ranging from high-speed bullet trains to metro and commuter rail systems. The company also emphasizes energy-efficient and digital technologies in its rolling stock offerings.

Conclusion

The Rolling Stock Market is on a steady growth trajectory, projected to reach USD 40.75 billion by 2030, supported by investments in electrification, urban transit development, and fleet modernization. Passenger rail remains the largest application, while metros and light rail vehicles are emerging as the fastest-growing segments in response to rapid urbanization.

Asia-Pacific continues to dominate the global market, with large-scale projects in China, India, and Japan, while the Middle East & Africa is expected to record the highest growth rate due to expanding infrastructure investments. Technological advancements in automation, digital signaling, and alternative propulsion systems such as hydrogen and battery-electric trains are shaping the next phase of market evolution.

