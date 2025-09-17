Ang Li
-
ARC DECRA and Senior Research Fellow, NHMRC Centre of Research Excellence in Healthy Housing, Melbourne School of Population and Global Health,
The University of Melbourne
Ang Li is an Australian Research Council DECRA and senior research fellow at the NHMRC Centre of Research Excellence in Healthy Housing, Melbourne School of Population and Global Health. Her research interests are in social epidemiology, applied econometrics, housing economics, and social and environmental determinants of health. Her current work focuses on the causal relationship between housing and health over the life course, and the role of housing wellbeing in mitigating the health impact of climate change and extreme weather. She received her Masters in Economics and Econometrics and PhD in Economics from the University of Sydney.Experience
-
2021–present
Research Fellow, Centre of Research Excellence in Healthy Housing, Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, The University of Melbourne
2018–2021
Research associate in health econometrician, Faculty of Medicine and Health, The University of Sydney
-
2018
The University of Sydney, PhD
