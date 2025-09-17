Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Brink's Declares Quarterly Dividend


2025-09-17 06:01:04
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO), on September 17, 2025, declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.255 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on December 1, 2025, to shareholders of record on November 3, 2025.

About The Brink's Company

The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO), a leading global provider of cash and valuables management, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Our network of operations in 51 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit our website at or call 804-289-9709.

Contact:

Investor Relations
804.289.9709


MENAFN17092025004107003653ID1110076655

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search