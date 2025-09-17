Brink's Declares Quarterly Dividend
About The Brink's Company
The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO), a leading global provider of cash and valuables management, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Our network of operations in 51 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit our website at or call 804-289-9709.
Contact:
Investor Relations
804.289.9709
