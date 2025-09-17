CEMATRIX To Host Investor Webcast On September 25, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(TSX: CEMX) (OTCQB: CTXXF) ("" or the ""), a specialty construction contractor that produces cellular concrete solutions on site and is a leading manufacturer and supplier of cellular concrete in North America announced today that it will host a webcast investor presentation on Thursday, September 25, 2025 at 2:00 PM ET.

During the webcast, Randy Boomhour, President and CEO, and Marie-Josée Cantin, CFO, will conduct a presentation that will cover key areas of CEMATRIX's business. After the formal presentation, investors will have an opportunity to ask relevant questions.

To listen to the webcast or to ask questions during the live event, please register at the following link:

An archived version of the webcast and presentation will be available on the Company's investor section of its website.

ABOUT CEMATRIX

CEMATRIX is a specialty construction contractor that produces cellular concrete solutions on site. Cellular concrete is a flowable, self-leveling, cement-based material with insulating properties. CEMATRIX provides customers with cost effective, innovative solutions to tough geotechnical construction challenges.

Applications for cellular concrete include lightweight engineered fill, MSE & retaining wall fill, lightweight insulating road subbase, flowable self compacting fill, pipe & culvert abandonments, tunnel & annular grout, tunnel & shaft backfills, underwater / tremie fills, and shallow utility & foundation insulation.

CEMATRIX is an early-stage growth Company with significant revenue, positive EBITDA, positive cashflow from operations, a very healthy balance sheet, and a strong team in place. The Company's wholly owned operating subsidiaries include CEMATRIX (Canada) Inc. (“CCI”), Chicago based MixOnSite USA Inc. (“MOS”), and Bellingham based Pacific International Grout Company (“PIGCO'). For more information, please visit our website at .

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information in this press release includes certain forward-looking statements which may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans but are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, ongoing objectives, strategies and outlook for CEMATRIX, including statements regarding: the anticipated commencement and completion of the project. Forward-looking statements may in some cases be identified by words such as "may," "will," "expects," "target," "future," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should" or the negative of these terms, or similar expressions.

In addition to events beyond CEMATRIX's control, there are factors which could cause actual or future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or inferred herein including, but not limited to, the risk of not being able to meet contractual schedules and other performance requirements, the risks associated with a third party's failure to perform; the risk of not being able to meet its labour needs at reasonable costs; the risk of not being able to address any supply chain issues which may arise. These forward-looking statements are based on a variety of factors and assumptions including, but not limited to that: none of the risks identified above materialize, there are no unforeseen changes to economic and market conditions and no significant events occur outside the ordinary course of business. These assumptions are based on information currently available to CEMATRIX, including information obtained from third-party sources. While CEMATRIX believes that such third-party sources are reliable sources of information, CEMATRIX has not independently verified the information. CEMATRIX has not ascertained the validity or accuracy of the underlying economic assumptions contained in such information from third-party sources and hereby disclaims any responsibility or liability whatsoever in respect of any information obtained from third-party sources.

Risk factors are discussed in greater detail in CEMATRIX's 2024 Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and CEMATRIX's Annual Information Form dated December 31, 2024, each filed on SEDAR+ ( ). Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and CEMATRIX undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

