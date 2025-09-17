AI For Math Fund Awards Human Computation Institute $804,540

Humans and AI bring complementary strengths to problem-solving.

Innovative nonprofit receives grant to combine AI with human intelligence to tackle unproven math theorems.

- Pietro Michelucci, Executive Director at the Human Computation InstituteITHACA, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Human Computation Institute has been awarded $804,540 as part of the AI for Math Fund, managed by Renaissance Philanthropy in partnership with founding donor XTX Markets. With this award, Human Computation Institute will have the opportunity to develop an online collaboration platform that integrates generative AI, theorem proving software, and crowd-sourced reasoning. By focusing on complex, potentially unsolved theorems and simpler proofs for established theorems, Polymath Plus aims to show how human-AI synergy can exceed the performance of purely human or purely AI systems.The Fund has announced a total of $18 million in grants, one of the largest ever philanthropic commitments supporting the development of AI and machine learning-based tools to advance mathematics.The Fund's first 29 winning projects include mathematicians and researchers at universities and organizations working to develop systems that help advance mathematical discovery and research across several key tasks. The grant awards range up to $1 million.Launched in December 2024 with a $9-million commitment from XTX Markets, the Fund received 280 submissions from teams of researchers and mathematicians around the world. The number of high-quality applications was such that XTX Markets doubled its funding to $18 million.To learn more about the Fund, see here. The full announcement and list of grantees can be found here.About the Human Computation InstituteThe Human Computation Institute is a nonprofit innovation center that combines the complementary thinking styles of humans and AI to tackle societal problems. The institute has developed citizen science projects that engage over 130,000 public volunteers in the analysis of biomedical research data that accelerates Alzheimer's research at Cornell University.About the AI for Math FundThe AI for Math Fund seeks to advance the pace and impact of math discovery by supporting projects that are important for the field, but no one academic or industry lab has the incentive to do them. The fund will support projects that (1) are less likely to happen in a business-as-usual scenario; and (2) have the potential to advance the field as a whole. These include: developing open-source, production-quality tools; increasing the size, diversity, and quality of datasets required for training AI models; and increasing the ease-of-use of tools so that they are adopted by mathematicians.About Renaissance PhilanthropyRenaissance Philanthropy is a nonprofit organization that fuels a 21st-century renaissance by increasing the ambition of philanthropists, scientists and innovators. In the first year, Renaissance Philanthropy catalyzed more than $214M in philanthropic funding for science, technology, and innovation, launching 10+ initiatives across AI, education, climate, health, and scientific infrastructure. The organization designs time-bound, thesis-driven funds led by field experts and inspires talent to take action through playbooks and communities. From accelerating mathematical discovery to expanding talent mobility, Renaissance Philanthropy is building the connective tissue between exceptional ideas and resources to create breakthroughs that transform entire fields.About XTX MarketsXTX Markets is a leading algorithmic trading firm that uses state-of-the-art machine learning technology to produce price forecasts for over 50,000 financial instruments across equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities, and crypto. It uses those forecasts to trade on exchanges and alternative trading venues, and to offer differentiated liquidity directly to clients worldwide. The firm trades over $250bn a day across 35 countries and has over 250 employees based in London, Singapore, New York, Paris, Bristol, Mumbai and Yerevan.XTX Markets has an unrivalled level of computational resources in the trading industry, with a growing research cluster currently containing over 25,000 GPUs with 650 petabytes of usable storage. Teams across the firm include world-class researchers with backgrounds in pure math, programming, physics, computer science and machine learning. The firm is also constructing a large-scale data centre in Finland to future-proof its significant computational capabilities.Since 2020, XTX Markets has committed over £250 million to charities and non-profit partners, establishing the firm as a major philanthropic donor in the UK and globally. The firm's philanthropy focuses on advancing mathematics education and research, having committed over £50 million in grants to UK charities and education institutions, with the aim of supporting more students to progress to degrees, PhDs, and highly-skilled careers in maths, especially those from low-income backgrounds.

