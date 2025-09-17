Vivopower Expands Mining And Treasury Strategy To Accelerate XRP Exposure

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) %VivoPower is accelerating its shift into digital assets by strengthening its XRP (CRYPTO: $XRP) focused treasury strategy. The company confirmed new mining investments, token conversions, and corporate partnerships aimed at securing long-term exposure to the token at discounted rates.

Caret Digital, VivoPower's mining arm, has acquired more mining rigs via bulk deals. The new equipment will increase the proof of work, allowing more tokens to be converted into XRP. Management said the process effectively grants exposure ata 65% discount compared with direct purchases.

The company highlighted that the right conditions to expand operations were improved mining economics. Rising token prices have made mining more lucrative, and VivoPower has been able to produce steady output. Executives said the mining plan is part of a wider effort to create reserves that are built efficiently but still offer flexibility in allocation.

The treasury strategy involves direct holdings in XRP and investment in Ripple equity. According to management, dynamic allocation will be rebalanced based on market conditions. The dual-track approach is a strategy aimed at achieving maximum value while controlling risk exposure.

Corporate Moves Reinforce Market Position

VivoPower has become firmly established on the market through strategic partnerships. In August last year, the company revealed plans to purchase $100 million worth of Ripple shares. Based on its calculations, the deal prices XRP at approximately $0.47 per token, significantly below current market levels.

In addition to equity purchases, the company, VivoPower, announced a pilot partnership with Doppler Finance. The $30 million program will put XRP into institutional grade structured yield strategies. If the results are within performance standards, the program could expand to $200 million. The move indicates an increasing demand for structured digital asset products in institutional finance.

The company has also partnered with Flare Networks to launch $100 million of XRP on its blockchain. The partnership is designed to use Flare's decentralized finance protocols to create new revenue streams. Executives said the deal adds another utility layer to XRP holdings while tapping into emerging DeFi opportunities.

XRP Market Outlook

XRP remained strong in September, after sliding 8.15% in August and rising 9.55%. Analysts point out that the token has tested resistance at around $3.08 multiple times and has strong support at $2.74. A more significant level of support is close to $2.51, which coincides with its 200-day moving average. Technically, the chart looks strong over the long term despite the consolidation phases.

Trading volumes are still moderate, meaning buyers are out but are not causing a complete breakout. Analysts suggest a close above $3.10 could clear a path for $3.50, and a drop below $3.00 could see prices retest support levels.

Source: Coingecko