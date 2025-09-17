Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kinaxis Inc.

2025-09-17 03:14:07
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:08 AM EST - Kinaxis Inc. : Announced its inaugural customer conference in Europe. Kinexions EMEA 2025 will be held October 6 – 8 in Amsterdam NL, bringing together global supply chain leaders from ExxonMobil, Bosch, and more. Kinaxis Inc. shares T are trading up $1.44 at $185.72.

