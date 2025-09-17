Russia Intensifies Drone Attacks On Border Areas Of Sumy, Kharkiv Regions SBGS Spokesperson
"The Sumy and Kharkiv regions are the hardest hit. Russia uses artillery, aviation, and drones every day, including FPV, fiber-optic drones, kamikaze drones, and drone-dropped munitions. In the Chernihiv region, shelling is less intense but still happens daily," he said.
According to him, enemy infantry groups continue attempts to break through the border, but the situation remains under control, with Ukrainian Armed Forces and border guards effectively holding the defense.
"The activity of enemy infantry groups has significantly decreased. The enemy suffers daily losses in manpower - both killed and wounded. The enemy has failed to make any progress into our territory, its plans have been thwarted. Moreover, the Russians are redeploying some forces from this sector to other parts of the front," Demchenko said.Read also: No provocations or threats: Russian troops leave Belarus after Zapad-2025 drills
He highlighted attempted breakthroughs near Vovchansk and Stroivka in the Kharkiv region, where Russian forces attack with infantry only, without using armored vehicles.
"The enemy is trying to break through the border guard defense lines. Despite this, in the Kharkiv and Sumy regions, armored vehicles are not employed - these are purely infantry assaults," Demchenko said.
He added that in certain areas of the border, including within the Khotin and Yunakivka communities in the Sumy region, enemy activity persists, but overall the defense line holds firmly.
Photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment