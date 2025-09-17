Russia Intensifies Drone Attacks On Border Areas Of Sumy, Kharkiv Regions SBGS Spokesperson

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service, said this at a briefing at Ukrinform.

"The Sumy and Kharkiv regions are the hardest hit. Russia uses artillery, aviation, and drones every day, including FPV, fiber-optic drones, kamikaze drones, and drone-dropped munitions. In the Chernihiv region, shelling is less intense but still happens daily," he said.

According to him, enemy infantry groups continue attempts to break through the border, but the situation remains under control, with Ukrainian Armed Forces and border guards effectively holding the defense.

"The activity of enemy infantry groups has significantly decreased. The enemy suffers daily losses in manpower - both killed and wounded. The enemy has failed to make any progress into our territory, its plans have been thwarted. Moreover, the Russians are redeploying some forces from this sector to other parts of the front," Demchenko said.

He highlighted attempted breakthroughs near Vovchansk and Stroivka in the Kharkiv region, where Russian forces attack with infantry only, without using armored vehicles.

"The enemy is trying to break through the border guard defense lines. Despite this, in the Kharkiv and Sumy regions, armored vehicles are not employed - these are purely infantry assaults," Demchenko said.

He added that in certain areas of the border, including within the Khotin and Yunakivka communities in the Sumy region, enemy activity persists, but overall the defense line holds firmly.

Photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces