Gender Equality Must Become Core Value For Society - Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker
In her speech at the 2nd Women Political Leaders Forum (WPLF) of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (WAIPA) in Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur, Gafarova shared her experiences with the forum participants as a parliamentarian who has conducted research on gender issues and held several positions in international parliamentary organizations addressing gender equality and combating violence against women.
She emphasized that parliaments reflect the needs and dynamics of society while also possessing powerful tools to guide change both internally and across society. The most important of these tools is legislative activity, which establishes necessary behavioral frameworks. Gafarova noted that increasing women's participation in parliaments ensures greater sensitivity to gender issues in representation and governance, allowing women's perspectives to be reflected in legislation and making them key stakeholders in the legislative process.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment