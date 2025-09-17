Jordan Launches National Initiative To Rehabilitate Zarqa River Basin

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept 17 (Petra) – The Ministry of Environment on Wednesday launched a national initiative to rehabilitate the Zarqa River Basin, one of the country's most pressing environmental challenges, in partnership with the World Bank and several local partners.The "Jordan Zarqa River Basin Rehabilitation and Development Initiative" is part of the "Sustainable Environment" driver under the Economic Modernization Vision, aiming to integrate environmental sustainability into economic development and enhance quality of life.Speaking at the event, Ministry Secretary-General Omar Arabiyat said, "The environmental situation of the Zarqa River requires a fundamental approach and integrated efforts from all parties," noting that a field survey conducted over the past years covered 349 facilities along the stream and produced a clear action matrix to define responsibilities and reduce pollution sources.He explained that the proposed action plan will focus on four main areas: accurately identifying sources of pollution through specialized scientific studies and prioritizing the most affected areas, sustainable management of water resources through innovative solutions, environmental restoration, and development through projects that create green job opportunities.Arabiyat described the current workshop as "a key milestone for reviewing studies and documenting results, paving the way for practical alternatives and solutions in the next workshop on Oct. 7," emphasizing that the initiative's success depends on coordination and collective effort to prepare a comprehensive, implementable plan.He added that the initiative reflects Jordan's firm national commitment to environmental protection and its vision for a sustainable economic and environmental future, expressing gratitude to the World Bank and all partners for their active support.