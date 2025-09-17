Emerging Micro-Caps: Signal Advance (OTC: SIGL) Ignites Cybersecurity Revolution As LKYRF, CVAT, FRQN, ELEM.CN Drive Critical Minerals, Crypto, And Gold Exploration

World-changing technologies don't appear overnight. OpenAI redefined artificial intelligence; now Signal Advance, Inc. (OTC: SIGL) is redefining cybersecurity with its breakthrough platform Analog Guard® .

Traditional digital defenses are under siege from AI and looming quantum computing threats . Analog Guard® changes the game by securing data at the analog signal layer , eliminating attack vectors before they ever reach digital systems. This isn't just another tool-it's a foundational shift in security architecture . See Recent News Article Feature .

Locksley Resources Expands Critical Minerals Position

Locksley Resources Ltd. (ASX: LKY; OTCQB: LKYRF) announced a major expansion of its exploration program in California's Mojave Desert. The company added 249 new claims , boosting its total to 491 claims across 40+ sq km adjacent to MP Materials , the only rare earths producer in North America. The land package is now one of the most prospective rare earth and antimony projects in the U.S., positioning Locksley as a key player in the critical minerals supply chain . See Entire News Release .

Cavitation Technologies Enters Crypto Market

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CVAT) has established XYRA Corp. , a Wyoming-based subsidiary, to expand into the crypto technologies market . XYRA will leverage Cavitation's proprietary Non-Thermal Plasma (CNTP) technology for submerged crypto mining operations , addressing urgent needs in immersion cooling, fluid contamination, and energy efficiency . This move diversifies Cavitation's portfolio beyond fluid processing and water treatment into one of the fastest-growing technology verticals.

Element79 Gold Secures Permit Extension

Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM | OTCQB: ELMGF | FSE: 7YS0) has obtained a two-year extension of its drilling permit for the Gold Mountain Project in Nevada's Battle Mountain trend . With its NI 43-101 Technical Report now complete, Element79 is preparing drill-ready targets that could unlock significant gold mineralization potential in one of the world's most prolific jurisdictions.

Frequency Holdings CEO Joins Elite Investor Forum

Frequency Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: FRQN) CEO Rick Jordan will return as a featured speaker at the Board of Advisors Mastermind in Dallas , joining a network of founders, CEOs, and investors. Jordan's growing profile-bolstered by ties with Shark Tank's Kevin Harrington -continues to elevate Frequency's visibility in the entrepreneurial and investor community .

From next-generation cybersecurity to critical minerals, crypto innovation, and gold exploration , these emerging companies are driving investor interest in September's small-cap markets:



Signal Advance (OTC: SIGL)

Locksley Resources (ASX: LKY; OTCQB: LKYRF)

Cavitation Technologies (OTCQB: CVAT)

Frequency Holdings (OTCID: FRQN) Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM | OTCQB: ELMGF)

Together, these companies highlight the diverse innovation and opportunity shaping today's small-cap market, giving investors multiple avenues for growth across technology, resources, and cybersecurity.

