Japan FM Condemns Israeli Occupation Military Expansion In Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya on Wednesday strongly condemned the expansion of the Israeli occupation offensive to Gaza City the previous day, urging the occupation to immediately cease all unilateral actions.
"The Israel Defense Forces announced its expanding ground operations in Gaza City in the Gaza Strip, which will further aggravate the already dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza, including famine. Japan strongly condemns these actions, which are entirely unacceptable," Iwaya said in a statement.
"Japan views with a profound sense of urgency the ongoing Israeli actions, including the recent military operations, which could undermine the very foundation of a two-state solution. We once again strongly urge Israel to immediately cease all unilateral actions that run counter to the realization of a two-state solution," said Iwaya.
The minister also demanded Israeli occupation immediately take concrete measures to promptly end the dire humanitarian crisis and to comply with international law.
"We call upon all parties, including Israel, to return to negotiations and work in good faith toward achieving a ceasefire and the release of hostages," he emphasized.
Iwaya also reaffirmed Tokyo's long-standing stance, saying, "Japan has consistently supported a two-state solution," In addition, he stressed that Japan remains committed to working for its realization in close cooperation with relevant countries and international organizations. (end)
mk
"The Israel Defense Forces announced its expanding ground operations in Gaza City in the Gaza Strip, which will further aggravate the already dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza, including famine. Japan strongly condemns these actions, which are entirely unacceptable," Iwaya said in a statement.
"Japan views with a profound sense of urgency the ongoing Israeli actions, including the recent military operations, which could undermine the very foundation of a two-state solution. We once again strongly urge Israel to immediately cease all unilateral actions that run counter to the realization of a two-state solution," said Iwaya.
The minister also demanded Israeli occupation immediately take concrete measures to promptly end the dire humanitarian crisis and to comply with international law.
"We call upon all parties, including Israel, to return to negotiations and work in good faith toward achieving a ceasefire and the release of hostages," he emphasized.
Iwaya also reaffirmed Tokyo's long-standing stance, saying, "Japan has consistently supported a two-state solution," In addition, he stressed that Japan remains committed to working for its realization in close cooperation with relevant countries and international organizations. (end)
mk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment