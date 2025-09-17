Australia's Konstas Reignites Ashes Hopes With Ton In India Khaleej Times

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Australia's Konstas Reignites Ashes Hopes With Ton In India

2025-09-17 02:35:52
Australia opener Sam Konstas overcame "mental demons" in a counter-attacking century for Australia A in Lucknow as the 19-year-old boosted his case for retention in the test side for the Ashes.

The 19-year-old made 109 off 144 balls against India A to help his side reach 337 for five at stumps.

Konstas was glad to be back in the runs after a lean tour of the West Indies earlier this year.

"I felt I had to face quite a few demons mentally, and I just had to get through that. Super stoked and hopefully I can build on that," he said.

The Australia A tour of India may be more aimed at long-term planning for the 2027 test series there but Konstas's knock is unlikely to go unnoticed by selectors with the first Ashes Test in Perth two months away.

Australia A captain Nathan McSweeney, who opened for the test side against India last summer before being replaced by Konstas, was out lbw for one batting at number three.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

