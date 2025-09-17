GLMC 365 Event in Washington Brings Together Global Voices on Future of Work

WASHINGTON, D.C., WA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The GLMC 365 event wrapped up at World Bank headquarters in Washington yesterday, bringing together experts, policymakers, academics, and students from around the world. The Global Labor Market Conference organized the event in partnership with the World Bank.The event was part of an ongoing series of initiatives designed to speed up changes in employment policies worldwide and help labor markets adapt to rapid shifts driven by digitalization, technology, and artificial intelligence.Discussion sessions focused on the future of employment and how technology and AI can help close the gap between education and the job market. Participants explored the shift from hiring based on qualifications to hiring based on skills. A special workshop brought together young people, including Saudi and international students from top American universities, who shared their experiences and views. Their input will feed into the event's final report with practical recommendations.Dr. Ahmed Al-Yamani, CEO of Takamol Holding Company, spoke during a panel discussion about why holding this year's event in Washington matters for building global conversations about the future of work. He pointed to World Economic Forum predictions that 44% of workers' skills will change by 2027 because of rapid advances in AI and digital technology, making it crucial for countries to share knowledge and experience.Al-Yamani talked about Saudi Arabia's work in building digital employment systems, especially the "Qiwa" platform, which now has over 14.5 million users. He said it has become a model that is being showcased globally as something other countries can adapt for their own labor markets. He also mentioned that technology has boosted job opportunities for people with certified digital skills by 72%.The GLMC 365 event underlined how important it is for countries to work together and share what they have learned to create more flexible employment policies that can keep up with digital changes. The goal is to build innovative and inclusive work systems while helping young people develop the digital and personal skills they need to succeed in the new economy, both in Saudi Arabia and globally.

