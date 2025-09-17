Andersen Consulting Adds Collaborating Firm Charter
Established in 1997, Charter delivers technology projects with a business-first mindset and deep technical expertise, offering IT advisory, cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, application development, project delivery, and business architecture. Charter supports traditional enterprise, government, service provider, and mid-market clients with implementation, network infrastructure, and customer-facing applications-delivered through a lifecycle approach from strategy to execution.
“Our goal at Charter has always been to remove the complexity from IT and help organizations move with confidence,” said Kelly Michell, president of Charter.“Our collaboration with Andersen Consulting enables us to bring our integrated, business-aligned solutions to new markets and continue delivering the kind of support that drives meaningful, long-term outcomes.”
“Charter's ability to unify technology infrastructure and strategy makes them a strong complement to our platform,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen.“The firm's deep expertise across traditional enterprise, government, service provider, and mid-market clients, paired with a focus on modernizing critical systems, adds immediate value to organizations undergoing digital transformation.”
Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, AI transformation, and human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global , delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 20,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 600 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership that provides consulting solutions through its member and collaborating firms worldwide.
