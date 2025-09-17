Netflix Signal 17/09: What Will Follow Breakdown? (Chart)
- Netflix (NFLX) is a member of the NASDAQ 100, the S&P 100, and the S&P 500. All three indices hover near all-time highs with contracting trading volumes. The Bull Bear Power Indicator for the NASDAQ 100 shows a negative divergence and does not confirm the uptrend.
- The NFLX D1 chart shows price action breaking down below its horizontal resistance zone. It also shows price action breaking down below its ascending Fibonacci Retracement Fan. The Bull Bear Power Indicator is bearish with a descending trendline. The average bearish trading volumes are higher than the average bullish trading volumes. NFLX broke down as the NASDAQ 100 recorded all-time highs, a significant bearish signal.
- NFLX Entry Level: Between $1,173.21 and $1,209.24 NFLX Take Profit: Between $916.40 and $941.75 NFLX Stop Loss: Between $1,267.10 and $1,302.26 Risk/Reward Ratio: 2.74
