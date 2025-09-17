USD/SGD Analysis 17/09: Speculative Lower Outlook (Chart)

MENAFN - Daily Forex) The USD/SGD is traversing lower depths in early trading this morning as the currency pair and the broad Forex market await what promises to be an intriguing U.S Federal Reserve meeting later today.

The USD/SGD is near the 1.27645 ratio as of this writing. The currency pair tested depths of nearly 1.27500 earlier, this as financial institutions are positioning ahead of the U.S Federal Reserve's FOMC decision and policy statement later today. The USD/SGD didn't touch the lows seen on the 24th of July and it certainly didn't come close to lower values seen in late June when the 1.27000 mark was challenged.

Does this mean the USD/SGD has the ability to trade to lower depths later today if financial institutions believe they have been given a weaker USD centric perspective? Yes quite possibly, but current values also show that trading over the next handful of hours may remain consolidated. Day traders will need to be extremely careful today, because big players in Forex are anticipating an important Federal Reserve outlook. Trading will grow in volatility as today progresses.

Top Forex Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money Fed will Lower Interest Rates Today

Speculators need to understand clearly that today's rate cut of 25 basis points from the U.S Fed has already been factored into the USD/SGD. If the U.S central bank doesn't deliver a 25 basis point cut, that would mean they would have cut by 50 points today – but that is very unlikely to happen. The Fed's caution the past six months will likely translate into a rate cut today and actually more caution and this is where day traders will find volatility in the USD/SGD.

Support ratios explored earlier today and technical values from a few months ago may be enticing, but they should not be the primary target for day traders. Fast trading will be seen and conservative leverage will have to be used, because reversals will be seen in the USD/SGD also. Everyone in the financial world knows what the Fed is cutting interest rates today, what they want to know is what the U.S central bank is going to do in October/SGD Speculation During Fed's Decision

Trying to hold a position in the USD/SGD before the Fed's FOMC decision and policy statement will be dangerous. Day traders who have enough fortitude and speculative zeal to have a working open trade during the Fed's FOMC Statement should have take profit orders and stop losses working.



The Fed's outlook for October including another rate cut in October might not be enough to cause huge selling in the USD/SGD, but it will certainly propel momentary quick hitting chaos.

The Fed may say after October it will become mindful of inflation threats again. Traders need to expect a wide price realm in the USD/SGD today. Looking for the 1.27500 to 1.27300 realms to be touched may be realistic, but it is all about timeframes and being able to swim within water that will be very violent within the next twelve hours.

Top Forex Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose moneyEURUSD Chart by TradingViewSingapore Dollar Short Term Outlook:

Current Resistance: 1.27725

Current Support: 1.27570

High Target: 1.27950

Low Target: 1.27230

Want to trade our daily forex analysis and predictions ? Here's the best forex brokers in Singapore to check out.