Pandemic Was Endurance Test For Swiss Multilingualism, According To Study
-
Deutsch
de
Pandemie war laut Studie ein Härtetest für die Mehrsprachigkeit
Original
Read more: Pandemie war laut Studie ein Härtetest für die Mehrsprachigkei
The pandemic has been an endurance test for multilingualism, wrote the University of Fribourg (Unifr) in a press release on Wednesday. The federal authorities, in particular the Federal Office of Public Health, translated texts into no fewer than 26 languages. This includes sign language.
While health information was published and made accessible in as many languages as possible, information on financial assistance, such as compensation for loss of earnings, was only published in the number of languages required by law.
The research project“Multilingualism in a health crisis situation” is based on the evaluation of published information from the first year of the pandemic (2020/2021) and on interviews with 90 people who were involved in translation work.More More Culture Switzerland's four languages
This content was published on Feb 1, 2021 In Switzerland, over two-thirds of the population aged 15 or over in Switzerland regularly use more than one language.Read more: Switzerland's four language
