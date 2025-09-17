Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pandemic Was Endurance Test For Swiss Multilingualism, According To Study

2025-09-17 02:13:44
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) During the coronavirus pandemic, information on prevention and hygiene rules was translated much more frequently in Switzerland than content on financial support services. This is the conclusion of a new study by the University of Fribourg. This content was published on September 17, 2025 - 13:21 3 minutes Keystone-SDA
The pandemic has been an endurance test for multilingualism, wrote the University of Fribourg (Unifr) in a press release on Wednesday. The federal authorities, in particular the Federal Office of Public Health, translated texts into no fewer than 26 languages. This includes sign language.

While health information was published and made accessible in as many languages as possible, information on financial assistance, such as compensation for loss of earnings, was only published in the number of languages required by law.

The research project“Multilingualism in a health crisis situation” is based on the evaluation of published information from the first year of the pandemic (2020/2021) and on interviews with 90 people who were involved in translation work.

