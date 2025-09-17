Swiss House Of Representatives Rejects Plan To Abolish Marriage Tax Penalty

Deutsch de Nationalrat empfiehlt Heiratsstrafen-Initiative zur Ablehnung Original Read more: Nationalrat empfiehlt Heiratsstrafen-Initiative zur Ablehnun

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Swiss House of Representative recommended rejecting the centrist initiative to abolish the marriage penalty in federal tax without a counter-proposal by 99 votes to 92. It considers the proposed model to be unsuitable and favours individual taxation. This content was published on September 17, 2025 - 14:03 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The initiative“Yes to fair federal taxes for married couples too – finally abolish discrimination against marriage” has been passed to the Senate. In the debate that continued on Wednesday, the House did not want to enshrine preferential tax treatment for married couples in the constitution.

Taxation independent of marital status could not be achieved in this way, which was actually the aim. However, the individual taxation adopted in June achieves this and preserves the room for manoeuvre by not being enshrined in the constitution.

In addition, the federal government would lose between CHF700 million ($888 million) and CHF1.4 billion depending on how the initiative is implemented. In the case of individual taxation, the loss of revenue amounts to CHF600 million. Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter also opposed the initiative.

Adapted from German by DeepL/jdp

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ... .

Related Stories Popular Stories More Swiss Politics Will Switzerland finally do away with imputed rental-value tax on homeowners? Read more: Will Switzerland finally do away with imputed rental-value tax on homeowners