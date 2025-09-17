The Panama-David Train: France Takes The First Building Step

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Panama and France signed a Declaration of Intent on Tuesday to promote the development of the Panama-David-Frontera train, a project that seeks to modernize the country's rail system and strengthen regional connectivity. The ceremony took place at the Bolívar Palace, with the presence of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Javier Martínez-Acha Vásquez, as a witness of honor. The agreement establishes collaboration between Panamanian and French companies, such as Alstom, which currently supplies trains to the Panama Metro, to advance infrastructure, communications, and bridge construction.

In addition, actions will be coordinated with the French Treasury and other financing mechanisms to ensure the comprehensive supply of transportation systems. The French ambassador to Panama, Aude de Amorim, invited French businesspeople to take advantage of this opportunity and emphasized that France can offer financial instruments, such as loans and credit insurance, to boost the project from its early stages. For his part, the executive secretary of the National Railway Secretariat, Henry Faarup, highlighted the French interest in the development of the train, based on the positive experience with the Panama Metro.