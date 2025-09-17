Malabar Group Signs Mou With WHO India To Implement 'Nurturing Beginnings' Project

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Malabar Group , as part of its continued commitment to social responsibility, has announced the launch of a new CSR initiative, NURTURING BEGINNINGS, in collaboration with the WHO India. The project is designed to improve the nutrition and overall well-being of mothers and children from disadvantaged urban communities, while supporting the mental and intellectual development of children.

Malabar Group Chairman M P Ahammad & WHO India Representative Dr. Roderico H Ofrin signed the MoU for the 'Nurturing Beginnings' CSR project

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at Malabar Group's Headquarters in Kuttikkatoor, Kozhikode in the presence of Dr. Roderico H. Ofrin, WHO Representative to India; Dr. B. Muhammad Asheel, National Professional Officer of WHO; M.P. Ahammad, Chairman, Malabar Group; Asher. O, Managing Director – India Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Nishad A.K, Group Executive Director, NGO Organization“Thanal” Chairman Dr. V. Idrees, Malabar Group Senior Directors, Management Team Members and other dignitaries. The initiative will be implemented through the Malabar Charitable Trust.

The NURTURING BEGINNINGS project builds on the Group's flagship Hunger Free World program. Global studies highlight that the first 1,000 days from conception until the child's early growth years are critical for physical, mental, and intellectual development. To address this, the project will provide free nutritious food to mothers and children, along with medical services that support both physical and mental health. Initially, it will be rolled out in urban communities in Delhi, with plans to expand across other states.

Speaking on the occasion, M.P. Ahammad, Chairman, Malabar Group said,“NURTURING BEGINNINGS is a very important project for us, as it extends the impact of our 'Hunger Free World' initiative. Only when children receive proper nutrition from conception through their early years can they grow to their full potential, both mentally and physically. Sadly, many in our society are deprived of this. By collaborating with WHO India, Malabar Group is acknowledging its responsibility in shaping a healthier society. We are deeply grateful to WHO for its support and cooperation.”

Dr. Roderico H. Ofrin, WHO Representative to India , said,“WHO congratulates Malabar Group for initiating such a vital project, which is crucial in shaping a healthier future generation. Nutrition and care are the fundamental rights of mothers and children, and the responsibility of society. Malabar Group has been implementing several impactful CSR initiatives, and we are confident that the NURTURING BEGINNINGS project will also be a great success.”

Dr. P. Muhammad Asheel, National Professional Officer of WHO , added,“The NURTURING BEGINNINGS project has the potential to significantly improve the development of children in socially and economically backward communities. WHO India will extend all possible cooperation and support to Malabar Group to ensure the successful implementation of this initiative.”

Since its inception in 1993, Malabar Group has consistently allocated 5 percent of its profits towards CSR initiative. Through its Hunger Free World project, the Group currently provides free nutritious meals to 60,000 people daily in India and 10,000 students in three schools in Zambia. Additionally, more than 700 micro-learning centers have been established across India to support street children and school dropouts with food and education, helping them return to formal schooling. In addition, nearly 30,000 children were brought back to school.

The Group also runs 'Grandma Home' to support destitute mothers. Since launching its scholarship program in 2007, Malabar Group has awarded over 1,15,000 scholarships to girl students. Additionally, Malabar Charitable Trust is set to distribute 33,000 scholarships this year alone to promote the education of underprivileged girls. The Group's CSR initiatives span health, housing, education, women's empowerment, and environmental sustainability.

About Malabar Gold & Diamonds

Malabar Gold & Diamonds was established in 1993 and is the flagship company of Malabar Group, a leading diversified Indian business conglomerate. With an annual turnover of USD $7.36 billion, the company is currently the 5th largest jewellery retailer globally and the 19th ranked brand in Deloitte's Luxury Goods World Ranking. They have a strong retail network of over 400 showrooms spread across 13 countries, in addition to multiple offices, design centers, wholesale units, and factories spread across India, the Middle East, the Far East, the USA, the UK, Canada & Australia. Malabar Gold & Diamonds also features an online showroom, , providing customers with the opportunity to purchase their favourite jewellery at any time and on any day from the comfort of their homes.

ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) and CSR have been the primary commitments of the group since its inception. The key focus areas of the Malabar Group are Health, Housing, Hunger Free World, Education, Environment, and Women Empowerment, integrating the principles of responsibility and sustainability into its core business.