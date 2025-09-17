Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) CEO Presents Key Milestones And Strategic Initiatives At Investor Summit Virtual



SuperCom CEO Ordan Trabelsi attended the Q3 Investor Summit Virtual on September 16, 2025, highlighting the company's expansion in the U.S. corrections market with over 30 contracts across 11 new states since mid-2024.

The company's PureSecurity(TM) platform has demonstrated recurring-revenue potential through GPS, RFID, and cloud-based electronic monitoring solutions.

Financial results showed significant profitability gains, with net income up nearly 80% in the first half of 2025.

The company continued to diversify internationally with projects in Israel, Europe and the U.S. With growing balance sheet strength and scalable technologies, SuperCom has improved its positioning for future opportunities.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB) , a global provider of secured e-Government, IoT, and cybersecurity solutions, participated in the Q3 Investor Summit Virtual on September 16, 2025. President and CEO Ordan Trabelsi outlined the company's recent milestones and strategic direction to an audience of small- and microcap investors ( ).

The Investor Summit is an exclusive virtual event for investors specializing in small and microcap stocks. This quarter's edition focused on microcap companies that have strong growth catalysts, offering attendees a unique platform for discovery and engagement with potential...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SPCB are available in the company's newsroom at

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire (“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

TechMediaWire is powered by IBN