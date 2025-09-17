Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Dutch Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

The Hague: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met on Wednesday in The Hague with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of The Netherlands David van Weel.



The meeting reviewed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to strengthen and promote, in addition to the latest regional developments, particularly the treacherous Israeli attack that targeted Doha.





HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the State of Qatar will take all necessary measures to safeguard its security and preserve its sovereignty.



For his part, HE the Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated his country's solidarity with the State of Qatar, stressing that the Israeli attack constituted a violation of Qatar's sovereignty and international law.