Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Dutch Foreign Minister

Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Dutch Foreign Minister


2025-09-17 03:03:23
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

The Hague: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met on Wednesday in The Hague with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of The Netherlands David van Weel.

The meeting reviewed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to strengthen and promote, in addition to the latest regional developments, particularly the treacherous Israeli attack that targeted Doha.



HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the State of Qatar will take all necessary measures to safeguard its security and preserve its sovereignty.

For his part, HE the Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated his country's solidarity with the State of Qatar, stressing that the Israeli attack constituted a violation of Qatar's sovereignty and international law.

MENAFN17092025000063011010ID1110076045

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search