Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Dutch Foreign Minister
The Hague: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met on Wednesday in The Hague with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of The Netherlands David van Weel.
The meeting reviewed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to strengthen and promote, in addition to the latest regional developments, particularly the treacherous Israeli attack that targeted Doha.
HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the State of Qatar will take all necessary measures to safeguard its security and preserve its sovereignty.
For his part, HE the Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated his country's solidarity with the State of Qatar, stressing that the Israeli attack constituted a violation of Qatar's sovereignty and international law.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment