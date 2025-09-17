Frontier Dental Recognized As A Great Place To Work® For The Fifth Consecutive Year
Frontier Dental Recognized as a Great Place to Work® for the Fifth Consecutive YearThis recognition is a celebration of the culture we've built together, one rooted in trust, respect, and the belief that great ideas come from every level of our organization.” - Daniel Gordon
MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Frontier Dental is proud to announce that we have been certified as a Great Place to Work® for the fifth year in a row by Great Place to Work® Canada. This recognition highlights our continued commitment to creating an inclusive, supportive, and growth-oriented environment for all employees.
“At Frontier Dental, our people are at the heart of everything we do,” said Daniel Gordon, CEO of Frontier Dental.“When employees are supported to learn, grow, and innovate, they create extraordinary experiences for our customers and partners. This recognition is a celebration of the culture we've built together, one rooted in trust, respect, and the belief that great ideas come from every level of our organization.”
Frontier Dental is a leading distributor of dental products and solutions, dedicated to supporting dental professionals across Canada. By delivering innovative products, reliable service, and exceptional customer support, we help dental practices provide the highest standard of care to their patients. Our team is committed to driving value for our customers and continuously enhancing the experience for both clinicians and the patients they serve.
This milestone recognition as a Great Place to Work® for five consecutive years is not only a celebration of our past success but also a promise to continue investing in our people, culture, and the customer experience.
About Frontier Dental Supply
Founded in 2016, Frontier Dental Supply is a leading dental distributor serving customers across North America. Known for its innovation-driven culture and customer-first mindset, Frontier delivers best-in-class products, technologies, and services to dental professionals of all sizes.
