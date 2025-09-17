Terrorist Designations Of Four Iran-Aligned Militia Groups

Today, the Department of State is designating Iran-aligned militia groups Harakat al-Nujaba, Kata’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada, Harakat Ansar Allah al-Awfiya, and Kata’ib al-Imam Ali as Foreign Terrorist Organizations.

The Department previously designated all four of these groups as Specially Designated Global Terrorists. As the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism, Iran continues to provide support that enables these militias to plan, facilitate, or directly carry out attacks across Iraq. Iran-aligned militia groups have conducted attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad and bases hosting U.S. and Coalition forces, typically using front names or proxy groups to obfuscate their involvement.

Today’s action supports President Trump’s National Security Presidential Memorandum-2, which mandates maximum pressure on Iran to cut off revenue to the regime and its terrorist proxies and partners. The United States will continue using all available tools to protect our national security interests and deny funding and resources to terrorists.

For more information about today’s announcement, see the Department of State’s fact sheet.