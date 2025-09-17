EC To Introduce Colour Photographs Of Candidates On EVM Ballot Papers Bihar To Be First Test Ground (Ld)

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 17 (IANS) In a bid to make voting more transparent and voter-friendly, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has amended its guidelines under Rule 49B of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, introducing a new design for EVM ballot papers.

According to the ECI's notification issued on Wednesday, EVM ballot papers will now feature colour photographs of candidates, with their faces covering three-fourths of the image area for easy recognition.

Candidates' names will be printed in bold letters with a font size of 30, while the serial numbers (including NOTA) will appear in the international form of Indian numerals.

The new format will debut in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, before being implemented in other state and national elections.

The Commission described the reform as part of its 28 initiatives undertaken in the last six months to enhance the electoral process.

The new ballot paper will be printed on 70 GSM paper. For assembly elections, the paper will be pink in colour with specific RGB values for uniformity.

Candidates' photographs will be in colour and enlarged for clarity, and names in bold typeface for easy readability.

The ECI has directed that ballot papers be printed in government or semi-government presses.

If such presses lack capacity, private presses may be engaged following due process, provided strict security measures are ensured.

The ECI stated that the revised guidelines will be circulated to all District Election Officers, Returning Officers, and election-related officials for strict compliance.

The redesigned ballot papers are expected to improve clarity and legibility for voters, enhance transparency and confidence in the electoral process, and simplify identification of candidates on polling day.

The Commission said the redesign is aimed at streamlining the voting process, minimizing voter confusion, and improving the accuracy and convenience of identifying candidates on the ballot.

The entire process is taking place for the smooth conduct of the crucial Bihar Assembly polls.

Officials said the initiative would significantly improve the voting experience, especially for elderly and less literate voters, by reducing confusion and ensuring greater transparency.

This development comes just a few weeks before the high-stakes Bihar Assembly elections.

This development is seen as an initiative enhancing readability and voter convenience.