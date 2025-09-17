Arctic Wolf Enhances Threat Intelligence Plus To Strengthen Proactive Defense

New capabilities harness the Aurora Platform's massive data diversity and Arctic Wolf's AI-powered SOC intelligence to help organizations stay ahead of adversaries



EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Wolf®, a global leader in security operations, today announced enhancements to Arctic Wolf Threat Intelligence Plus, introducing a new capability that allows organizations to deploy a threat feed with the same high-fidelity indicators of compromise (IoCs) used by Arctic Wolf's AI-powered Security Operations Center (SOC) directly into their existing security tools. This update extends Threat Intelligence Plus's ability to help organizations proactively defend against evolving threats by delivering richer insights, faster detection and prevention, and broader integration with existing tools.

Security teams need more than generic threat feeds-they require curated, prioritized intelligence that highlights urgent risks and can be acted on quickly and at scale. Arctic Wolf Threat Intelligence Plus delivers exactly that, giving customers access to the same insights that power the company's AI-powered SOC. By transforming massive volumes of global threat data into clear, actionable intelligence and leveraging the industry-standard STIX format and TAXII protocol, the new feed helps organizations maximize the value of existing tools, ensure consistency across security controls, and strengthen their overall security posture.

“The value of threat intelligence is not just in knowing what adversaries are doing, it's in disrupting them before they act,” said Dan Schiappa, president, Technology and Services, Arctic Wolf.“With Threat Intelligence Plus, customers gain access to the operationally-proven IoCs and enriched intelligence our SOC uses every day to protect thousands of organizations. Powered by the scale and diversity of the Aurora Platform, these enhancements make intelligence actionable across existing defenses-helping teams prevent attacks faster, drive consistency in controls, and build long-term resilience.”

The power of Arctic Wolf Threat Intelligence comes not only from the massive scale of data processed each week by the Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform, including more than 8 trillion security events and 3 million malware samples, but also from insights drawn from thousands of incident response cases. Together, these sources give Arctic Wolf unmatched visibility into the global threat landscape, enabling earlier detection of novel threats and intelligence enriched with real-world context

The newly enhanced threat feed feature is available exclusively to Threat Intelligence Plus subscribers. These premium features give subscribers unique advantages that help security teams anticipate and respond to threats with greater speed and clarity, including:



Automated Prevention Deployment: Threat Intelligence Plus customers can now automatically deploy Arctic Wolf's curated threat intelligence as preventative controls across security tools that support STIX/TAXII standards, including firewalls, email security gateways, endpoint protection platforms, and network security appliances.

SOC-Proven Intelligence: The threat feed contains the same IoCs actively used by Arctic Wolf's SOC for managed detection and response, ensuring customers receive operationally-tested indicators with high efficacy and low false positive rates.

Cross-Platform Integration: Organizations can consume Arctic Wolf threat intelligence within their existing investigation and analysis platforms, SIEM tools, and threat intelligence platforms, enabling unified threat hunting and incident response workflows. Real-Time Updates: Automated feed updates ensure customers receive new threat indicators as they're identified and validated by Arctic Wolf's security operations team, enabling real-time protection against emerging threats.

To learn more about the new capabilities available to Threat Intelligence Plus customers, read the blog on arcticwolf .

Additional Resources:



Join the conversation with Arctic Wolf on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube

Visit to learn more about our security operations and endpoint solutions

If you're ready to get started, request a demo , get a quote , or conduct a Security Operations Maturity Assessment Want to join Arctic Wolf's Partner Program? Apply today

About Arctic Wolf

Arctic Wolf® is a global leader in security operations, delivering the first cloud-native security operations platform to end cyber risk. Built on open XDR architecture, the Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform operates at a massive scale and combines the power of artificial intelligence with world-class security experts to provide 24×7 monitoring, detection, response, and risk management. We make security work!

To learn more about Arctic Wolf, visit .

Press Contact:

Lauren Back

...

© 2025 Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc., All Rights Reserved. Arctic Wolf, Aurora, Alpha AI, Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud, Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response, Arctic Wolf Managed Risk, Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness, Arctic Wolf Incident Response, and Arctic Wolf Concierge Security Team are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc.