VIZQ Technologies, Inc Named Finalist In Octane's 2025 High Tech Awards For Best AI Innovation

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Newport Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2025) -, VIZQ is a technology company building a virtual reality platform that combines AI prompting and real-time data tracking to transform speech therapy, today announced it has been named a finalist for the Best AI Innovation category atOctane's 2025 High Tech Awards. The winners will be announced at a gala ceremony on September 25, 2025, at the AV Irvine in Irvine, California.

"The level of innovation and leadership demonstrated by this year's High Tech Awards finalists is truly exceptional," said Rita Battocchio, Head of Signature Events at Octane OC. "Each nominee represents the very best of Southern California's thriving technology and life sciences ecosystem, and we are proud to celebrate their remarkable achievements."

The High Tech Awards celebrate and recognize those individuals and companies who make Orange County a center of technology and medical technology innovation.

About VIZQ Technologies, Inc

VIZQ is driving the future of speech therapy with immersive, evidence-based virtual reality experiences that help children build essential communication skills. Developed in collaboration with neuroscientists, speech-language pathologists, educators, and families, the platform integrates patented AI Smart Prompting, VR, and real-time data tracking with proven therapeutic practice. VIZQ's mission is to make high-quality, measurable, and engaging therapy accessible to children who need it most, while paving the way for innovation across all areas of developmental learning.

About the High Tech Awards

The High Tech Awards, produced annually by Octane, is Southern California's premier awards program celebrating achievement and leadership in the region's technology and life sciences industries.