Polish Missile Accidentally Hits Civilian Home

2025-09-17 09:42:32
(MENAFN) A projectile allegedly discharged from a Polish F-16 warplane struck a private residence in eastern Poland’s Lublin province, rather than a Russian drone as was first assumed, according to a report issued Tuesday by a local daily.

The event unfolded in the village of Wyryki Wola, close to the Belarusian frontier, where prosecutors initially labeled the object as an “unidentified flying object” that inflicted major destruction on a civilian property.

The newspaper, referencing insiders within Poland’s security authorities, indicated that the weapon was an AIM-120 AMRAAM air-to-air missile. It was apparently fired during an operation to intercept a Russian drone but malfunctioned due to a navigation system error and veered off its intended path.

Reports suggest the missile did not detonate because its safety fuse system remained active. The elderly occupants of the home survived, though the explosion tore the roof away and sent fragments crashing inside the house.

The Lublin prosecutor's office, leading the inquiry, declined to verify the projectile’s exact source, noting that the object has not been formally identified.

"At this point, I can't definitively say what fell on the house in Wyryki. It's under investigation, and we're waiting for expert opinions," prosecutor Agnieszka Kepka told journalists.

This episode came shortly after last week’s extraordinary breach of Polish airspace by Russian drones launched from Belarus. Many of the drones, described by Polish analysts as "decoys," did not cause harm, although several were intercepted by Poland’s aerial defense systems.

