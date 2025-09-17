Ernexa Therapeutics To Present New Data In Oral Presentation At AACR Special Conference In Cancer Research

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Presentation to highlight preclinical data from the company's lead cell therapy, ERNA-101, demonstrating potential to reprogram the ovarian tumor microenvironment and advance toward clinical trials

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernexa Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ERNA), developing innovative cell therapies for the treatment of advanced cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced preclinical data will be presented at the inaugural AACR Special Conference in Cancer Research: Advances in Ovarian Cancer Research . The oral presentation, taking place on September 20, 2025 in Denver, is titled“Gene-modified iPS-derived MSC restore a 'Hot' immune microenvironment in high-grade serous ovarian cancer.”

The presentation will highlight new preclinical findings from Ernexa's lead program, ERNA-101, a synthetic, off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to activate and regulate the immune system to recognize and attack cancer cells. These findings support the continued advancement of ERNA-101 toward clinical evaluation in ovarian cancer. The oral presentation will be made by Michael Andreeff, M.D., Ph.D., professor at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center .

“This research underscores the promise of engineered iPSC-derived MSCs to fundamentally reshape the tumor microenvironment in ovarian cancer,” said Dr. Andreeff, the trial's lead investigator.“By restoring immune activity in these difficult-to-treat tumors, ERNA-101 has the potential to open new therapeutic avenues where current options remain limited.”

Ernexa's core technology focuses on engineering induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) – a type of stem cell that can be reprogrammed from adult cells to become nearly any cell type in the body – and transforming them into induced mesenchymal stem cells (iMSCs). iMSC is a more specialized type of stem cell that has a unique ability to migrate toward tumors.

“This opportunity to share our ERNA-101 data on an international stage is an important milestone for Ernexa, and we are honored to partner with Dr. Andreeff, a leading pioneer in cell therapy, and specifically in MSCs,” said Sanjeev Luther, President and CEO of Ernexa Therapeutics.“AACR is a premier organization for scientific exchange, and we are proud to demonstrate the potential of our engineered cell therapies to expand treatment options for patients with ovarian cancer and beyond.”

Session: Spotlight on Proffered Talks

Title: Gene-modified iPS-derived MSC restore a 'Hot' immune microenvironment in high-grade serous ovarian cancer

Date: Saturday, September 20 at 10:10 a.m. Location: Colorado Ballroom, Grand Hyatt Denver Hotel

Ernexa is also slated to deliver a poster presentation on the same topic.

Ernexa's recent update on operational excellence enables the company to allocate valuable resources where they are needed most: advancing ERNA-101 into clinical trials. The data that Dr. Andreeff is presenting is critical, as ERNA-101 continues to receive strong validation in studies leading up to clinical trials.

About Ernexa Therapeutics

Ernexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ERNA) is developing innovative cell therapies for the treatment of advanced cancer and autoimmune diseases. Ernexa's core technology focuses on engineering induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and transforming them into induced mesenchymal stem cells (iMSCs). Ernexa's allogeneic synthetic iMSCs provide a scalable, off-the-shelf treatment solution, without needing patient-specific cell harvesting.

ERNA-101 is the company's lead cell therapy product, designed to activate and regulate the immune system's response to recognize and attack cancer cells. ERNA-201 is a cell therapy product designed to target inflammation and treat autoimmune disease. The company's initial focus is to develop ERNA-101 for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, in some cases, can be identified by terms such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "design," "intend," "expect," "could," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," "should," "would," "contemplate," "project," "target," "objective," or the negative version of these words and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Ernexa's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to: progress and possible outcomes of the Company's lead research project, ERNA-101, and future research projects. Forward-looking statements are based upon Ernexa's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. For a detailed description of Ernexa's risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review its documents filed with the SEC including its recent filings on Form 8-K, Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Ernexa does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law.

Media & Investor Relations Contact

