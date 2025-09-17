Kazakhstan, IAEA Discuss Strengthening Nuclear Infrastructure And Safety
Moreover, the sides discussed cooperation with the IAEA on peaceful uses of atomic energy programs, as well as Kazakhstan's priorities in the field of nuclear energy.
Special attention was given to issues of nuclear safety, training of qualified personnel, and the implementation of a long-term development strategy for the industry.
“We highly appreciate the comprehensive support of the IAEA, including expert guidance and the exchange of best practices. Kazakhstan considers the IAEA a key partner in the development of safe and sustainable nuclear energy and intends to continue active cooperation within the framework of the Agency's initiatives,” Satkaliev underscored.
Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness to further coordinate efforts for the successful advancement of joint projects and the strengthening of international cooperation in the atomic field
The IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) is a global organization that promotes the safe and peaceful use of nuclear energy. It monitors nuclear programs to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons and ensures nuclear safety and security worldwide. The agency also provides technical support and fosters cooperation among countries in nuclear science and technology.
