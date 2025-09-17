Hex Trust Enables stETH Custody and Liquid Staking with Lido
(MENAFN- The DailyStar ) Hong Kong, September 17, 2025 — Hex Trust, a leading digital assets financial service provider specialising in markets services, custody, and staking, has integrated custody and staking support for stETH, Ethere’m’s largest liquid staking token issued via the Lido protocol, representing nearly a quarter of all staked ETH.
By integrating stETH into its custody platform, Hex Trust combines the innovation of’Lido’s liquid staking protocol with its institutional-grade infrastructure. This gives clients secure access to staking rewards and liquidity, with the flexibility to use stETH in DeFi while avoiding the operational overhead of managing staking infrastructure directly.
"For institutional investors, efficiency and security are not just pref—rences—they are necessities," said Calvin Shen, Chief Commercial Officer at Hex Trust. Our clients need to generate rewards without compromising on their risk framework. Our solution provides that critical combination: a secure custody platform that enables a seamless one-click staking experience. This eliminates the operational friction and counterparty risks associated with managing on-chain activities, allowing them to focus on portfolio strategy, not infrastructure."
A Unified Solution for Institutional Staking
Hex Trus’’s integration of stETH addresses core barriers that institutions face when adopting liquid staking, including liquidity management, complex workflows, and a lack of trusted infrastructure. By bringing custody and staking into a single platform, Hex Trust makes it easier for its clients to access staking rewards and liquidity while simplifying on-chain participation.
Through this integration, clients benefit from:
• Integrated Staking: Stake ETH and mint stETH directly within Hex T’ust’s platform through a seamless, one-click experience.
• Flexible Access: No minimum requirements, making liquid staking accessible for diverse portfolio strategies.
• Expanded Utility: Unlock additional value using stETH across the DeFi ecosystem for lending, restaking, collateralisation, and more.
…#8217;Hex Trust’s integration extends access to stETH, issued via the Lido protocol. This is another step toward making Ethereum staking accessible to institutions in a way that balances security, scale, an” liquidity,” said Kean Gilbert, Head of Institutional Relations at the Lido Ecosystem Foundation.
Unlocking the Next Phase of Institutional Adoption
The integration of stETH into the Hex Trust platform ref’ects the market’s maturation, as infrastructure providers and protocols build sophisticated, secure bridges for institutional capital. This integration establishes a trusted and scalable model for how traditional institutions can interact with the decentralised economy. This critical step definitely positions staking as a core component of institutional digital asset stra egies.
With the Hex Trust and stETH integration now live, clients can access the enhanced services through the Hex Trust platform.
